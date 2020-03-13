Pre-primary schools closed in Tamil Nadu as precaution against COVID-19
Tamil Nadu Education Department has announced holidays for pre-primary students in all districts of the State till March 31 as a preventive measure against COVID-19.
Tamil Nadu Education Department has announced holidays for pre-primary students in all districts of the State till March 31 as a preventive measure against COVID-19.
All primary schools in Kanyakumari, Nellai, Tenkasi, Theni, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Nilgiri districts to remain closed till March 31, the education department said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Kanyakumari
- Coimbatore
- Tirupur
- Theni
- Tenkasi
ALSO READ
Former Tamil Nadu minister KPP Samy dies
TEXPROCIL to organise Ind-Texpo Edition 2.0 next month in Coimbatore
BJP takes out pro-CAA rallies in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai delegation meets actor Rajinikanth
Union Health Minister, Tamil Nadu CM lay foundation stone of medical college in Ramanathapuram