Pre-primary schools closed in Tamil Nadu as precaution against COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Education Department has announced holidays for pre-primary students in all districts of the State till March 31 as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

All primary schools in Kanyakumari, Nellai, Tenkasi, Theni, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Nilgiri districts to remain closed till March 31, the education department said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.