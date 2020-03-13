Left Menu
`Notification' on closure for coronavirus is fake: Maha govt

The Maharashtra Government on Friday lodged a complaint with Cyber Police about a fake central government `notification' about closure of colleges, schools and offices in view of coronavirus. The so-called notification, doing rounds on social media, claimed that it was issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare ministry.

It purportedly declared holiday for educational institutions and other organizations which have more than ten employees from March 14 to 21, and said a fine of Rs 5,000 per day will be imposed if the order was violated. It claimed to be applicable to Maharashtra, Gujarat Utter Pradesh and Sikkim.

This notification was completely fake, and a police complaint has been registered, the Chief Minister's Office said. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced earlier on Friday that in view of coronavirus outbreak, schools and colleges in Pune and neighbouring twin industrial towns of Pimpri and Chinchwad will remain closed till further orders.

