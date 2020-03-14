Left Menu
2 get Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman journalist

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 17:18 IST
Arfa Khanum Sherwani of The Wire and Bengaluru-based freelancer Rohini Mohan have been jointly given this year's Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman journalist. Rukmini S, an independent data-journalist from Chennai, received honourable mention.

The annual award which recognises social concern, dedication, courage and compassion received over 40 entries from all over India representing the print, broadcast and online media, a statement said. The jury comprised political scientist Zoya Hasan and journalists Sreenivasan Jain and Manoj Mitta. While Sherwani was chosen for her reporting from conflict situations in Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, the jury felt that Mohan's reportage on the NRC exercise in Assam set a new benchmark for investigative journalism. Rukmini S, the jury said, deserved special recognition for pushing the boundaries of data journalism in India.

The presentation of the award scheduled for Saturday and which was to be followed by the BG Verghese Memorial Lecture by former Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur was postponed due to the coronavirus threat. The Media Foundation instituted the Chameli Devi Jain Award in 1980, named after Chameli Devi Jain, a legendary freedom fighter and community reformer who went to jail for her beliefs. Harish Khare is current chairperson of the foundation..

