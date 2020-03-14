8 Pakistanis repatriated from India
Eight Pakistani nationals, who were jailed in India, were repatriated on Saturday, the Pakistan High Commission said
These individuals were handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Attari/Wagah border in the presence of an official of the Pakistan High Commission, the mission said in a statement
Abdul Rashid, Mahmood Ahmed, Syed Javed Iqbal, Ghulam Akbar, Irfan Ullah, Feroze Alwardeen, Javed Aslam and Zahoor Ahmed have been repatriated to Pakistan, the statement said.
