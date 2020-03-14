Assam govt issues directive to schools, colleges amid

The Assam government on Saturday announced a series of measures to be taken at educational institutions in the state in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, including cancelling of assembly programmes and excursions. The directive said that no exhibitions should be held in school, colleges and higher educational institutions and no excursions and other visits shall also be undertaken.

It also stated that assembly programmes should not be held in any form until April 15. The government also asked the educational institutions to create awareness among students about the pandemic and enforce preventive measures such as frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquettes.

It instructed the heads of the institutions to ensure necessary sanitation in the premises. The directive comes as several states shut schools and colleges amid the outbreak, which has so far claimed lives of two persons in the country.

Meanwhile, officials in their respective districts reviewed the preparedness to combat the deadly virus..

