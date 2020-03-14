8 Pakistanis repatriated from India

India on Saturday repatriated eight Pakistani nationals after their release from different jails. They crossed over to Pakistan through the land transit route of Attari-Wagah border.

According to an official, the eight Pakistanis were released from different jails in India. They had been arrested under the provisions of the Indian Passport Act and for illegal crossing of international border. Among the eight, two were released from Amritsar Central jail, five were set free from Rajasthan prison and one was from Jammu and Kashmir jail. They crossed the international border on Saturday after 'Emergency Travel Certificate' was issued by the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi, the official said. Earlier, the Pakistan High Commission had issued a statement saying that the eight Pakistani nationals -- Abdul Rashid, Mahmood Ahmed, Syed Javed Iqbal, Ghulam Akbar, Irfan Ullah, Feroze Alwardeen, Javed Aslam and Zahoor Ahmed -- have been repatriated.

These individuals were handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Attari/Wagah border in the presence of an official of the Pakistan High Commission, the mission said..

