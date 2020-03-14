Maha CM lauds cops for rescuing 88 people from sinking boat

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lauded the efforts of Raigad police in saving the lives of 88 people on a boat that sank near Mandwa on Saturday morning. In a statement, Thackeray said the rescue operation was highly commendable.

Prashant Gharat from the coastal police and his colleagues, with the help of fishermen, saved drowning men, women, and children and brought them ashore, the statement said. The boat was moving from Gateway of India to Mandwa jetty when it started sinking someone kilometer away.

Raigad police's coastal patrol boat immediately responded to the cries of help from the 88 passengers and saved them, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.