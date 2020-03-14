Coronavirus: Aurangabad Jain community cancels Mahavir Jayanti

The Jain community in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Saturday decided to cancel celebrations connected to Mahavir Jayanti and said money for these events would be given to the state government to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. Mahavir Jayanti is on April 6 but celebratory events are set to begin from April 1 itself, former minister and Sakal Jain Samaj president Rajendra Darda told PTI.

"The Sakal Jain Samaj has decided to cancel all events connected with Mahavir Jayanti. We will donate the money to the Maharashtra government to fight the coronavirus outbreak. We took the decision in a meeting today," Darda informed..

