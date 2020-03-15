COVID-19 : MHA suspends travel, registration for Kartarpur

In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs has temporarily suspended the travel and registration for Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan from Monday. "In wake of the #COVID19india outbreak, as a precautionary measure to contain and control the spread of the disease, the travel and registration for #SriKartarpurSahib is temporarily suspended from 12 am March 16, 2020, till further orders," tweeted spokesperson Ministry of Home Affairs.

The government has also restricted international passenger traffic through land checkposts to contain the spread of COVID-19. All passenger movements through immigration land check posts at borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar will be suspended from March 15 till further orders, the ministry had said last week.

The ministry also issued a list of check posts which are exempted from this notification. "There will be intensified health inspections at all these entry points and any traveller whether Indian or Nepalese or Bhutanese or from any other country showing COVID-19 symptoms or with a recent travel history to one of seven COVID-19 outbreak countries namely Italy, Iran, China, Spain, France, Germany and Republic of Korea shall be subjected to quarantine in the appropriate facility of state or central government," the ministry said in a statement.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.