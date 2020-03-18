MPs demand evacuation of Indian students from Philippines

Several MPs on Wednesday raised the issue of Indian students stranded in Philippines and demanded the government take necessary steps for their evacuation from the Southeast Asian nation. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, RSP MP N K Premachandran sought response from the government saying the students have been stranded in Philippines and in other countries as well.

Premchandran said Philippines had given Indian students 72 hours time to exit the country, which started from March 16, in view of coronavirus. He demanded that special flights should be operated for evacuation from Kuala Lumpur and Manila.

The same issue was raised by Congress MP A Chellakumar and Independent MP from Maharashtra Navneet Kaur Rana said hundreds of students are stranded in Philippines and government must take some action for their evacuation. The Indian government on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect amid stepped up efforts against the spread of COVID-19.

The students said they are running out of time as the Philippines government has given them 72 hours time to exit the country, which started from March 16, after which the country will go into lockdown. The Indian Embassy in Manila has said in a tweet that they, along with the Ministry of External Affairs, are trying to work out a solution.

"It is requested to all to kindly have patience," the embassy said. BJP MP Ajay Mishra complimented the government for actively responding to the threat of coronavirus.

He also demanded that the House pass a resolution praising doctors, medical staff and media for their role in checking the spread of virus..

