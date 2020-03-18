Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAARC nations can together mitigate coronavirus impact: Pradhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 01:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 22:46 IST
SAARC nations can together mitigate coronavirus impact: Pradhan
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday exuded confidence that the coming together of SAARC nations to fight against coronavirus will bear fruit and help mitigate the effects of the virus in the southeast Asian subcontinent. Pradhan was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal of setting up a COVID-19 emergency fund to deal with the pandemic.

Making a strong pitch for SAARC nations to jointly combat the virus, Modi had on Sunday committed USD 10 million for the emergency fund and asserted that the best way to deal with the pandemic was by coming together and not growing apart. "I am confident that through this initiative of combined efforts of our medical professionals and researchers, we will be able to contain, reduce and eventually mitigate the effects of Covid-19 in the southeast Asian subcontinent," Pradhan said in a media statement.

This, he said, not only indicates India's seriousness towards containing the viral outbreak, which recognizes no border, but also the deep bonds of amity that India shares with the subcontinent, he said. Terming the move as "humane and far-sighted step", Pradhan said it will serve as an example for the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Funeral of Wales rugby player Watkins to be streamed over virus fears

The funeral of former Wales rugby player Matthew J Watkins is to be streamed online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Watkins, who won 18 caps for Wales between 2003 and 2006, died earlier this month at the age of 41 after being diagnose...

UK puts military reservists on standby in fight with coronavirus

Britain on Thursday put military reservists on formal standby as it seeks to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.Reserve Forces will be on standby to deliver a range of defence outputs, James Heappey, armed forces minister, said in a written st...

Churches cancel prayers and Moria pilgrimage in SA

The Methodist Church has canceled Good Friday and Easter Sunday services to combat the spread of the Coronavirus and the Muslim Judicial Council MJC has canceled Friday prayer. In addition, the Zion Christian Church ZCC has canceled its ann...

US STOCKS-Futures fall again as recession fears rage on

U.S. stock index futures fell for the third time this week on Thursday as sweeping emergency action from policymakers across the globe failed to convince panic-stricken equity markets that a coronavirus-driven global recession could be aver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020