Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Islamic Centre of India issues advisory

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, and Chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, issued an advisory regarding the Friday congregation at Mosques to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:22 IST
COVID-19: Islamic Centre of India issues advisory
Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, and Chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, issued an advisory regarding the Friday congregation at Mosques to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The advisory urged people to take necessary precautions, such as following the instructions of doctors, shortening the duration of congregation programmes in the mosques, arriving in the mosques in few numbers, and wash face and hands at home before arriving for the prayers.

Mahali also advised that children, senior citizens and people suffering from cough, cold or fever should offer prayers from their homes, instead of coming to the mosques. He also urged people to maintain hygiene, and pray for protection of the world against the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Waseem Rizvi, Chairman of Shia Waqf Board, also called for precautions against the virus, stating that if the numbber of death toll due to virus rises, then the Board should discuss on putting a ban on the burial of bodies. Earlier today, India reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Oil jumps after three-day slump but virus and oversupply still weigh

Oil prices bounced nearly 7 on Thursday after a three-day selloff drove them to their lowest in almost two decades as demand plummeted due to the coronavirus and supplies surged in a fight for market share between Russia and Saudi Arabia.Be...

Motor racing-Formula One considering delay to 2021 rules

Formula One could push back major rules revamp to 2022 on Thursday with bosses and teams discussing by telephone the impact of the spreading coronavirus on this season and next.Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto told the www.formula1.com webs...

Nobody should raise issue about Olympic, you don't know what's going to happen after 3 months: Rijiju

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju feels that nobody should raise issues regarding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the games are still a few months away. Nobody should raise any issue at this point of time about the Olympic...

Philippines to ban entry of foreigners over coronavirus, 'no exceptions' - minister

The Philippines is stopping the issuance of visas to foreigners, banning all nationalities from entering the country to halt the spread of coronavirus, its foreign minister said on Thursday. Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020