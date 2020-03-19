COVID-19: Islamic Centre of India issues advisory

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, and Chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, issued an advisory regarding the Friday congregation at Mosques to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The advisory urged people to take necessary precautions, such as following the instructions of doctors, shortening the duration of congregation programmes in the mosques, arriving in the mosques in few numbers, and wash face and hands at home before arriving for the prayers.

Mahali also advised that children, senior citizens and people suffering from cough, cold or fever should offer prayers from their homes, instead of coming to the mosques. He also urged people to maintain hygiene, and pray for protection of the world against the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Waseem Rizvi, Chairman of Shia Waqf Board, also called for precautions against the virus, stating that if the numbber of death toll due to virus rises, then the Board should discuss on putting a ban on the burial of bodies. Earlier today, India reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.