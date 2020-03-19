Left Menu
E Cape police recover illegal firearms, arrest nine suspects

In the first incident, two men aged 34 and 69, as well as a 43-year-old woman were nabbed by a task team assisted by the K9 unit.

The woman was arrested for possession of a homemade shotgun, a shotgun shell, five R5 rifle rounds, two 9mm parabellum with 10 rounds, an R1 rifle with one round and LMG round. Image Credit: ANI

Hard work paid off for Eastern Cape police who recovered four illegal firearms and 35 rounds of ammunition, while also arresting nine suspects.

In the first incident, two men aged 34 and 69, as well as a 43-year-old woman were nabbed by a task team assisted by the K9 unit.

"The task team was specially assembled to fight faction fights at Khanyayo locality, Lusikisiki. The suspects were arrested today at about 03h00 after they were found in possession of a 9mm Norinco pistol with 8 rounds," said Eastern Cape police on Wednesday.

Another 69-year-old man was arrested for possession of a Shotgun with 09 shells.

The woman was arrested for possession of a homemade shotgun, a shotgun shell, five R5 rifle rounds, two 9mm parabellum with 10 rounds, an R1 rifle with one round and LMG round.

In another unrelated incident, three men all aged 21 years were arrested by a Vispol and Detective team during an operation that was conducted at Xhongora and Mqhekezweni localities in Bityi.

"The suspects were wanted for the shooting and murder of two foreign nationals in two different incidents earlier this month. The suspects were found in possession of a 9mm pistol with four rounds."

All suspects are expected to appear before Mthatha and Lusikisiki Magistrate Courts soon facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

