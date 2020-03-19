Virus impact: carpets removed from mosques, faithfuls asked to

perform namaz at home Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI)Taking precautions in the face of coronavirus threat, several Jama Masjids in the city have taken measures such as stopping pre-namaz ablutions in common ponds. In the neihgbouring Vasai-Virar area, the municipal authorities have appealed people to offer namaz at home instead of visiting mosques.

Jama Masjid, also known as congregational mosque or Friday mosque, is the principal mosque in a particular locality. Most of the Jama Masjids in the city have removed the `Kaleens' (Turkish carpets) from the premises so that floors can be disinfected properly before and after every namaz, said a cleric.

Many mosques have advised people not to perform `Wazu', or the ritual ablutions before the namaz, in the common ponds (Masjid Houd) but wash themselves at water taps on the premises. The faithfuls can even perform Wazu at home before visiting the mosque for prayers, some religious leaders said.

Fahad Khalil Pathan, trustee of theMahim Jama Masjid, said, "People are also advised only to perform the Farz Namaz in the masjid. Sunnat or Nafeel namaz can be performed at home too. "We have also decided to keep the mosque closed for Shab-e-Mehraj on March 22," he added.

The famous Minara Masjid in south Mumbai has also removed carpets from the floors and also switched off the air conditioning system while asking people not to linger outside after the namaz. The Khoja-Shia Jamat Trust has announced that congregational prayers (Namaaz-e-Jamaat) including Friday (Ju'maah) prayers will be temporarily not conducted at the Masjid premises and also at the cemetery in Mazgaon. The mosque and cemetery will remain open only for Furada prayers.

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in neighbouring Palghar district, meanwhile, has urged the faithfuls to offer namaz at home instead of visiting mosques. A circular issued by the corporation said crowding in public places including temples and mosques should be avoided, and namaz should be offered at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.