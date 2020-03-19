Left Menu
Congress issues whip to its MLAs ahead of trust vote in MP

  PTI
  • |
  Bhopal
  • |
  Updated: 19-03-2020 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:02 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday issued a whip, asking all its MLAs to remain present in the Assembly on March 20 and vote in favour of the Kamal Nath government during the Supreme Court-mandated floor test. The three-line whip was issued by Congress's chief whip and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Govind Singh.

All the party MLAs should essentially be present during the proceeding (in the Assembly) on March 20 and vote in favour of the trust vote of the government, said the whip issued in the night. The Nath government is teetering on the brink of a collapse after 22 Congress MLAs rebelled and resigned.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati to convene a special session on Friday for conducting the floor test which must conclude by 5 pm. PTI ADU MAS VT RSY RSY

