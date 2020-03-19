Left Menu
File FIR in 'missing' Congress MLAs case: Congress to DGP

  PTI
  • |
  Bhopal
  • |
  Updated: 19-03-2020 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:17 IST
Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh on Thursday demanded that the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police file an FIR in the case of 22 "missing" party MLAs who he claimed have been held "captive" in a Bengaluru hotel. In a letter to DGP V K Johri, Singh said prima facie it appears these 22 "missing" MLAs have been kept as captive by the BJP.

They were first kept in a resort and later moved to Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru, said the former Leader of Opposition. When one of the legislators father, along with Madhya Pradesh minister Jitu Patwari, went to meet his son Manoj Choudhary, they were not allowed to enter the hotel, he said.

The BJP has consistently denied holding the rebel Congress MLAs captive and claimed they have come to Bengaluru on their own accord. Later when senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and other state ministers went to meet these MLAs, they were also prevented from meeting them, he said in the letter.

He pointed out that while Congress leaders were not allowed to meet the MLAs, these legislators later released video statements stating they did not want to meet Digvijaya Singh. Singh said it would be proper if the police take serious note of it and register an FIR in the issue.

