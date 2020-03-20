Doctor declares four Nirbhaya case convicts dead: Jail official

Doctor declared all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case dead after they were hanged at Tihar Jail, an official said. The four convicts --- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) --- were hanged at 5.30 am.

According to the official, their bodies remained suspended in the air for nearly half-an-hour. "Doctor has examined and declared all four dead," Director General of Tihar Jail Sandeep Goel said.

