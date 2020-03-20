LG Anil Baijal urges people to follow 'Janta Curfew'

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday urged people of Delhi to follow the "Janta Curfew" on March 22 in view of the raging coronavirus epidemic that has claimed one life and infected 16 others in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday urged people to remain inside their houses under a self-imposed curfew from 7 am to 9 pm. "I appeal to all of you to follow the 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Do not step out of your houses from 7 am to 9 pm. Protect yourself and keep others safe as well," he said in a tweet in Hindi. The Delhi Metro services will also be closed on Sunday in view of the 'Janata curfew', officials said.

