Maha: Man paraded in Chandrapur for derogatory post on Shivaji

A man's face was blacked and he was paraded with a garland of footwear in Sindewahi area of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday for allegedly uploading a defamatory post on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police said. An official said the mob which paraded Jitendra Raut were members of the Shiv Sena, which had earlier petitioned the district superintendent of police to take action action against the Sindewahi resident.

"We had asked Raut to remove the post from Facebook but he did not. He was booked for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulating its religion or the religious beliefs," said Assistant Inspector NS Ramteke. Police said Raut had not filed a case against the mob which humiliated him.

