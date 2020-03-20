Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 ex-officials of Mahanadi Coalfields, 25 companies booked by CBI for causing Rs-97 Cr loss to PSU

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:08 IST
4 ex-officials of Mahanadi Coalfields, 25 companies booked by CBI for causing Rs-97 Cr loss to PSU

The CBI booked four former officials of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and 25 companies, including Adani Power Limited, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, ACC and Vedanta, for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 97 crore to the public sector undertaking in the supply of coal from it and carried out searches at 10 locations on Friday, officials said. The agency booked four the then officials in the finance department of MCL -- chief manager Kaberi Mukherjee, senior managers Anil Kumar Bhowmik, Debajyoti Chakraborty -- all three retired now -- and deputy manager Sripalli Veeraghanta (still serving), along with 25 big companies, for the alleged conspiracy hatched between 2013 and 2017, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at 10 locations -- the residences and official premises of the four accused officers -- in Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, the officials said. The companies booked by the CBI included ACC, Adani Power Limited, Adani Power Maharashtra Unit-3, Adani Power Maharashtra Unit-1, Vedanta, Sesa Sterlite Limited (now Vedanta), JK Paper Limited, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, IFFCO and Emami Biotech Limited, they added.

The agency has also named Talwandi Saboo Power Limited, Aarati Steels Limited, Haldia Energy Limited, Atibir Industries Company Limited, Haldia Steels Limited, BILT Graphic Products Limited, JSL Limited, Jindal Stainless, Aryabrata Trading Private Limited, Kohinoor Paper and Newsprint (P) Limited, MSP Sponge and Power, MSP Steel and Power, IMFA Utkal Manufacturing and Services Limited and Factor Power Limited, besides unidentified individuals, including other officers of MCL. It is alleged that the officials conspired with the accused companies with an intention to defraud MCL in a matter relating to supply of coal by it to the companies through rail rake under Fuel Supply Agreements (FSAs), the officials said.

The accused public servants allegedly abused their official positions by allowing supply of coal to the said companies without adhering to the provisions and terms and conditions of the FSAs, falsified the records of MCL and did not recover due performance incentives and compensation from the accused coal consumers, the officials said. The accused persons had allegedly caused an undue and wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 97 crore to MCL, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Korea fires unidentified projectile -Yonhap

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap said on Saturday, citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. Japans coast...

FACTBOX-California, New York and Illinois 'stay at home' orders: What's allowed?

Three U.S. states - California, New York and Illinois - have issued similar statewide stay at home orders directing more than 72 million residents to remain in their homes for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic. New Jers...

Panama's Copa Airlines cancels all flights as coronavirus crisis spreads

Panamas Copa Airlines on Friday said it will suspend all operations from March 22 until April 21, making it the first Latin American carrier to take such a drastic measure in order to weather the coronavirus crisis. Air travel in Latin Amer...

Olympics-USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Games postponement

USA Swimming called for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed for a year on Friday, joining a chorus of growing international concern about the safety of the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heavily decorated swimming program expr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020