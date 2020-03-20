PM extends greetings on Navroz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Navroz on Friday

"Navroz Mubarak! I pray that the coming year is filled with happiness and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and their aspirations be fulfilled," he said in a tweet

Navroz is a festival that marks the beginning of the Parsi New Year and the first day of spring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.