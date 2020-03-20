Left Menu
'Time for another partnership': PM Modi responds to Kaif and Yuvraj

  New Delhi
  Updated: 20-03-2020 21:38 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:38 IST
'Time for another partnership': PM Modi responds to Kaif and Yuvraj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the efforts of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh after they urged people to observe "Janta curfew" to fight the coronavirus outbreak. "Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus," Modi tweeted.

Modi on Thursday had urged citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 in the view of a novel coronavirus outbreak. After this Yuvraj and Kaif made an appeal to the people to come together to fight the coronavirus pandemic

The partnership PM Modi referred to in his tweet was from the Natwest final (2002) where India was given a target of 326 to win the match. India was struggling at 146/5 when both Yuvraj and Kaif got together at the crease. The duo put on a partnership of 121 runs to give India a glimmer of hope in the match. Yuvraj was dismissed for 69 runs, but Kaif batted well the tailenders to give India a win in the final over by two wickets and with three balls to spare.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

