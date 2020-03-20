Wedding reception of France-returnee cancelled

A wedding reception, scheduled here for Friday, was cancelled after police landed at the venue of the function and persuaded them to call it off in the wake of the COVID-19 scare. A Ramannapet resident, who had returned from France on March 12, got married on Thursday and had invited around 1,000 guests for the reception, police said.

Upon learning this, the police along with a medical team on Friday visited the bridegroom's house and asked the family to cancel the reception. Under the instructions of the district Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, the medical team conducted tests on bridegrooms family members on Friday, but did not find any symptoms of COVID-19, they said.

However, as a precautionary measure, the bridegroom along with their family members have been shifted to the Mahathma Gandhi Memorial Hospital for quarantine for a few days..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.