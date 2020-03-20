Coronavirus: 2 marriage hall owners booked

The owners of two halls inAurangabad in Maharashtra were booked for allowing marriagefunctions there despite a prohibitory order against suchgatherings in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, policesaid on Friday

The halls are situated in Yogeshwar Colony and PalliRoad areas, Inspector YN Shaikh of Gangakhed police stationsaid

"They have been booked under section 188 of IPC andunder provisions of Disaster Management Act for violatingofficial orders," he added.

