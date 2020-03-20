Total number of coronavirus cases in national capital climbs to 20: Delhi Health Department

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 20, according to the Delhi Health Department. These cases include six people from outside the city, two from Kolkata and one each from Punjab and Rajasthan. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has thus risen to 20, it said.

By Thursday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 14. Out of the total 20 cases, four have been discharged and one had died earlier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the current situation and preparedness for COVID-19 with chief ministers of various states, through a video conference, the Delhi health Department said in a statement.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also chaired a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of city government hospitals to review their preparedness. Status of isolation beds and logistics was assessed, it said..

