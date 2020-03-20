Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total number of coronavirus cases in national capital climbs to 20: Delhi Health Department

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 22:47 IST
Total number of coronavirus cases in national capital climbs to 20: Delhi Health Department

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 20, according to the Delhi Health Department.  These cases include six people from outside the city, two from Kolkata and one each from Punjab and Rajasthan. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has thus risen to 20, it said.

By Thursday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 14. Out of the total 20 cases, four have been discharged and one had died earlier.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the current situation and preparedness for COVID-19 with chief ministers of various states, through a video conference, the Delhi health Department said in a statement.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also chaired a meeting with medical directors and medical  superintendents of city government hospitals to review their preparedness.  Status of isolation beds and logistics was assessed, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureaus ability to send workers...

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.My phon...

New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed 'essential'

Looking for liquid courage to help you survive the pandemic Rest assured, New York will permit liquor stores to remain open, even as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close to help slow the spread of the co...

Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday. The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games two starts last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020