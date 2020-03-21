Janta curfew: Bus, metro services to be suspended in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said bus and metro rail services in the state will be suspended on Sunday in view of 'Janta curfew' to control the spread of coronavirus. In a statement, chief minister K Palaniswami appealed to the people of the state to not venture out of their houses unless it was "essential" while those above the age of 60 years should strictly remain indoors.

Government buses and metro rail services will not operate on March 22 in the state. Private transport operators and owners of mini-buses too have been asked to extend support and not operate their vehicles on that day, he said. Public and private libraries would be closed from March 21 to 31, the chief minister said.

He further asked people against visiting hospitals for general treatment and advised those scheduled for a surgery to postpone it. The Chief minister said people should avoid panic buying and should not believe rumours.

The public are requested to extend their gratitude to those who do selfless service to others, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to remain inside their houses under a self-imposed curfew from 7am to 9pm on Sunday.

