Development News Edition

Bengal reports third positive case of novel coronavirus

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 09:31 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 09:31 IST
A woman with a recent travel history to Scotland has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the third confirmed case in West Bengal, a state health department official said on Saturday. The woman, in her early 20s, returned from Scotland on March 16 and was subsequently admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital in the city with symptoms of COVID-19, the official said.

The woman is a resident of Habra in North 24 Parganas district. The official, however, could not confirm whether she was on home quarantine as per the protocol after returning from abroad.

Before this, two persons with travel history to abroad have been reported positive for the virus in West Bengal..

