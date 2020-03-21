12 airports in North-East to continue functioning during 'Janta Curfew': AAI
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday said that 12 airports in the North-East region that fall under the essential services category will continue to be functional on Sunday during 'Janta Curfew'.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday said that 12 airports in the North-East region that fall under the essential services category will continue to be functional on Sunday during 'Janta Curfew'. "12 airports in North-East region fall under essential services category. They will be functional tomorrow during 'Janta Curfew'. There are no plans to close them until now. Domestic flights will keep operating," Sanjeev Jindal, Regional Executive Director, AAI said.
As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to citizens to follow "Janta Curfew" on March 22 in his address to the nation on Thursday. According to official data, India has reported 271 cases so far.
The Prime Minister also requested senior citizens and children to remain indoors for the next few weeks. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- NorthEast
- Airports Authority of India
- India
ALSO READ
Over 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country have helped people save between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Our policies are clear, fundamentals strong : Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Country needs person with good intent at heart, not good content in speech: Ajay Maken to PTI while taking dig at PM Narendra Modi.
Narendra Modi government has worked for women empowerment: G Kishan Reddy
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.