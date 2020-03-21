4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Chhattisgarh
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 34 kilometres from Jagdalpur on Saturday.
The earthquake struck at 11.14 am.
No casualties have been reported. (ANI)
