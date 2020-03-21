Left Menu
4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Chhattisgarh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 34 kilometres from Jagdalpur on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 16:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The earthquake struck at 11.14 am.

No casualties have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

