Pune petrol pumps to operate from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
Amid Covid-19 scare, all petrol pumps in Pune will remain open from 08
Amid Covid-19 scare, all petrol pumps in Pune will remain open from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm from March 21 to March 31. While speaking to ANI, the Vice President of Pune Petrol Dealers' Association, Sagar Rukari said, "Petrol pumps in Pune will be open from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm. We have requested people to not crowd petrol pumps if they do not necessarily require petrol or diesel."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday had announced that all offices and shops apart from essential services will remain closed till March 31 in major cities of the state including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 258 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country, with 52 cases and one death noted in Maharashtra (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray leaves for Ayodhya
Maharashtra: Women police officials deploy in Gadchiroli to fight Naxals
The 4th International Diabetes Summit 2020 started in Pune by Chellaram Diabetes Institute
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray arrives in Ayodhya
Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 1 crore for construction of Ram Temple from his trust