3 booked for circulating fake coronavirus message in Nashik

Three people were booked in Nashik in Maharashtra for spreading a fake message in the name of the municipal commissioner related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said on Saturday. The message was circulated on WhatsApp groups on Thursday night causing confusion and panic among people, an official said.

'I request you not to leave your homes after 10 pm today till 5 am tomorrow as chemical drugs will be spread in the air to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. Share this information among your relatives and friends. Thank you', the fake message quoted the Nashik Municipal Corporation chief as saying.

A case was filed on Friday night under the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act against Panchavati Mitraparivar WhatApp group member Tushar Jagtap, Ekta Pratishthan's Nikhil Pawar and Jai Bajrang Group's Subhash Patil, the official said, adding it was the first such action in the city..

