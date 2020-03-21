Left Menu
Over 2,000 vehicles sanitised at Delhi's East Vinod Nagar depot

In view of the spread of COVID-19, over 2,000 vehicles including cabs have been sanitised in the national capital's East Vinod Nagar depot.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 21-03-2020 18:51 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 18:51 IST
An auto-rickshaw being sanitised at East Vinod Nagar depot on Saturday.

In view of the spread of COVID-19, over 2,000 vehicles including cabs have been sanitised in the national capital's East Vinod Nagar depot. The sanitisation process, which is free of cost, had been set up creating awareness and safety of the general public about coronavirus.

Mukesh, an autorickshaw driver, was upbeat about the initiative of the Delhi government. "It is a necessary step if we are to combat coronavirus. So many passengers take autos. You don't know from where you could get the disease from," he told ANI.

"For the last one week, the sanitisation programme has been taking place where Ola, Uber cabs, autos, DTC buses and ambulances are sanitised," Prem Singh Nagar, Traffic Inspector, told ANI. He said: "This is the step we have taken after the government announced to sanitise every vehicle." A certificate is provided at the end of the process stating the vehicle has been sanitised. (ANI)

