Coronavirus: Guj govt declares lockdown rules for shops, firms

  PTI
  Ahmedabad
  Updated: 21-03-2020 23:21 IST
  Created: 21-03-2020 23:21 IST
Coronavirus: Guj govt declares lockdown rules for shops, firms Coronavirus: Guj govt declares lockdown rules for shops, firms (Eds: Adds word 'partially' in para 2) Ahmedabad, Mar 21 (PIT) Shops selling non-essential items will remain closed in the state's four largest cities till March 25, while government offices will operate at half strength on rotational basis till March 29, the Gujarat government announced on Saturday. The decision to partially lockdown four cities was taken at meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

In Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, shops and malls selling non-essential items will remain shut till Wednesday. The state has so far reported 14 Covid-19 cases, with seven new cases on Saturday.

Shops selling essential items like milk, vegetables, food items, medicines, medical equipment, as well as hospitals and laboratories, will remain open, said a government release. It was also decided that government offices will operate with 50 per cent class III and IV employees working on a rotational basis till March 29, though the rule will not be applicable to essential services of local self governance institutions and those working towards controlling coronavirus, said the release.

Essential services of municipal corporations, panchayat offices, internet-telephone, IT, banks, media houses, bank clearing houses, ATMs, transport services, petrol pumps, shops selling food items, will continue to operate, it said..

