Denied milk, RPF man kills 3; held after seven months on run

Absconding RPF constable Pawan Kumar Singh, wanted in a triple-murder case, was arrested on Saturday from his native village in Bihar, officials said. Singh was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) from Karath village in Tarari police station area in Bihar's Bhojpur district, they said.

In August last year, he had allegedly opened fire, killing three members of a family, including a pregnant woman, at the railway colony in Ramgarh, a senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said. Singh was posted in the Barkakana junction of the East Central Railway (ECR) before being suspended, he said.

He opened fire from his service revolver after being denied milk because of his old dues, the official said. The dead were identified as a railway porter Ashok Ram, his wife Lilawati Devi and pregnant daughter Meena Devi.

Ram's other daughter Suman Devi and son Sanjay received bullet injuries in the firing..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.