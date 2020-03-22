Left Menu
Majestic bus station in Bengaluru seen deserted during Janata Curfew

No passengers were seen at the Majestic Bus Station in Bengaluru on Sunday as people observe the self-imposed 14-hour 'Janta Curfew' that began at 7 am today and aimed at fighting the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 11:15 IST
A view of Majestic Bus Station in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

No passengers were seen at the Majestic Bus Station in Bengaluru on Sunday as people observe the self-imposed 14-hour 'Janta Curfew' that began at 7 am today and aimed at fighting the spread of Coronavirus in the country. On Saturday, the residents of Bengaluru came out to their balcony and started beating the steel plates and clapping as a part of rehearsal to encourage the people who are providing essential services during this crucial time in the country.

The total number of coronavirus in Karnataka went up to 20 on Sunday as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare update. The state has so far reported one death linked to COVID-19. The nation is observing Janata Curfew today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual "determination" and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for 'Janata Curfew' today to prepare for challenges of the future.

Following Prime Minister Modi's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

