TN govt extends 'Janata curfew' till Monday morning

While Tamil Nadu came to a virtualstandstill on Sunday as people observed the 'Janata Curfew'proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help check thespread of coronavirus, the state government extended it till 5am on Monday

While the support of people, traders, industries andother sections of the society was visible on Sunday, thegovernment acknowledged their "cooperation" and said thecurfew scheduled to end at 9 pm on Sunday "will continue till5 am tomorrow considering people's welfare." An official release here said there was no bar tocontinuation of essential services and appealed to people toextend their full cooperation.

