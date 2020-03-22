Left Menu
Janata curfew: Streets empty, shops shut in Jharkhand

Janata curfew: Streets empty, shops shut in Jharkhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A spontaneous response by the people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'janata curfew' appeal to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus showed empty streets, railway stations and highways across Jharkhand on Sunday. Only emergency vehicles were plying on the roads, and all shops and markets remained closed.

Some die-hard cricket fans were seen playing 'gully cricket' in Pakurs Harindanga bazaar. Auto-generated phone calls are appealing to people to stand in their balconies at 5 pm, beating plates and ringing bells to show solidarity, encouragement, and applause to doctors, health workers and other volunteers engaged to combat the pandemic.

The Transport Department of the Jharkhand government had suspended inter-state bus services from Saturday midnight till further orders. The state government has already announced the closure of all educational institutions till April 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

