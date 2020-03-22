Left Menu
Shaheen Bagh witnesses a drop in protesters as the nation observes Janata Curfew Day

The number of anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh has gone down significantly as the national capital observes "Janata Curfew" Day.

Protestors at Shaheen Bagh (image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The number of anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh has gone down significantly as the national capital observes "Janata Curfew" Day. Although there are protesters at the site, however many of them were wearing masks and maintaining distance to mitigate the chances of spreading the deadly virus.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation asked people to refrain from stepping out of there homes. This comes when social distancing has proven to be useful to contain Covid-19 spread. Earlier, the protestors at Shaheen Bagh alleged that a petrol bomb was hurled near to the protest site.

The protest is in response to the Citizenship Amendment Act, that grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afganistan on or before December 31, 2014. Amid the Covid-19 scare, many urged the protestors to suspend their protest. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India stands at 341, which includes 41 foreigners. Delhi has witnessed 26 cases with one death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

