Left Menu
Development News Edition

Near-total shutdown across West Bengal as people stay indoors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:46 IST
Near-total shutdown across West Bengal as people stay indoors

West Bengal witnessed a near- total shut down on Sunday as people chose to stay indoors amid the 'Janata Curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Private vehicles were off the roads, and all markets and business establishments were shut in the city and the districts. Major railway stations and airports in the state also wore a deserted look as people avoided venturing out. A handful number of state-run buses were, however, seen in the city, besides a few yellow taxis.

Few police vehicles and those associated with the emergency services were also out on the streets. Most of the gated-colonies and apartments in the state were locked from inside, while civic bodies took up the job of sanitising public places such as parks and bus stands.

Those associated with milk and newspaper delivery, however, did not skip their routine. Kolkata's Mayor Firhad Hakim toured different areas of the city to oversee the sanitisation works.

Despite the shutdown, the indefinite sit-in by 50 women against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the Park Circus Maidan here continued, amid pleas from the mayor to postpone it by two weeks. The beach town of Digha in East Midnapore district, which usually teems with tourists, was completely vacant, except a few fishermen who were returning from the seas. The scene was similar in Darjeeling and other tourist destinations in the state.

Earlier in the day, around 1,000 passengers arrived at Howrah railway station on a special train from Mumbai and were screened by medical officers of the West Bengal government. PTI SUS SCH AMR PNT SOM SRY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Karnataka

A 22-year-old man from Bhatkal who had returned from Dubai on March 19 has tested positive for coronavirus, Sindhu B Rupesh, District Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada informed on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus positive patients in ...

Supriya Sule lauds people working amidst coronavirus crisis

As thousands of people participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modis clapping initiative on Sunday, NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule in a tweet lauded the work done by people in different fields to combat against the coronavirus.I S...

Study reveals gene therapy may help in treating cardiac disease

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found a potential treatment for life-threatening cardiac diseases by using gene therapy. Danon disease is a very rare, life-threatening condition where the fundamental biological process of removing...

U.S. coronavirus lockdown to last 10-12 weeks, top Trump official says

The lockdown affecting large segments of the American public to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus is likely to last 10 to 12 weeks, or until early June, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.Americans are adapting to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020