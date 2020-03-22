Ban on entry of non-essential cargo items in Bengal

The West Bengal government hasstopped the movement of all non-essential cargo items in thestate from Sunday midnight till March 31, amid the spurt inCOVID-19 cases across the country, an official order said No non-essential items carried in national permit-holding goods vehicles such as trucks and trailers will beallowed to enter the state from outside for the next nine daysstarting Sunday midnight, the order issued by the statetransport department said

The ban on entry of goods vehicles carrying non-essential cargo items will be in force till March 31, itadded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.