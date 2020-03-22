Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Jharkhand govt announces lockdown till March 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 21:56 IST
COVID-19: Jharkhand govt announces lockdown till March 31

The Jharkhand government on Sunday announced a lockdown in the state with immediate effect till March 31 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, an official notification said. Barring emergency services, all government departments, offices, factories, godowns, weekly markets, shops and business establishments will remain closed during the period, the notification issued after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated.

Government officials will work from home but if necessary, their respective head of department can call them to office, it said. According to the notification, buses, taxis, autorickshaws and cycle-rickshaws will stay off the roads during the lockdown.

All construction work has also been halted and places of worship will remain closed. Banks, ATMs, hospitals, post offices, grocery stores and other essential services will remain open, the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Taliban-Afghan government Skype call breathes life into peace process

The Taliban and the Afghan government held a virtual meeting on prisoner releases on Sunday, officials said, offering some hope of a breakthrough on a matter that has deadlocked the two sides and threatened a nascent peace process.The two s...

COVID-19: Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday

Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said. In a statement late on Sunday night, Hyundai Motor India Ltd H...

UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday

Sixteen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will be locked down till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state. The districts where the lockdown has been enforced in the first phase are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha...

Concerns over water shortages jump in Jordan amid coronavirus lockdown

Gets rid of erroneous letters at front of story By Ban BarkawiAMMAN, March 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Complaints and concerns over water shortages rose by 58 in Jordan in the first day after a country-wide curfew was instated, water au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020