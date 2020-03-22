20 crows, 10 dogs found dead in Bengal village

Twenty crows and 10 dogs were found dead in a village in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Sunday, sparking fears among residents amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. The incident happened in Balgana village in Bhatar area, they said.

Samples have been collected from the carcasses to ascertain the cause of their deaths, an official of Animal Resources Development Department said. He said that the carcasses have been buried.

Bhatar Block Veterinary Officer Dr Nirmal Mondal, however, dismissed possibilities of coronavirus infection being the cause of the deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.