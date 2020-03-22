Mumbai: 6-month-old boy kidnapped

A 6-month-old boy was kidnappedfrom the pavement near Metro theatre in south Mumbai onSaturday, police said

The child was sleeping between his mother and father,an official said

"At around 2:30am, when the woman got up, she foundher son missing. We have registered a kidnapping case and CCTVfootage of the area is being checked. Teams have been formedto track the infant," an Azad Maidan police station officialsaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

