Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Kerala CM expresses gratitude towards health workers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 02:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 02:04 IST
COVID-19: Kerala CM expresses gratitude towards health workers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his gratitude towards the health workers and "saluted their valiant efforts" in checking the spread of novel coronavirus. In a release on Sunday, he said while the whole world was "stunned by the unexpected scare of coronavirus", it was the health workers who left their near and dear ones to save lives.

Millions of people across the country stayed indoors on Sunday in an unprecedented and overwhelming response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus, coming out briefly at 5 pm to show gratitude to health and other essential service providers with sounds of bells, conches and claps. "Health workers, who care for us in the face of every disaster, are fighting across the world and struggling for the survival of humanity. It's the continuous effort of doctors, nurses, lab/theatre technicians, attenders, cleaning staff, pharmacists, ambulance drivers, counsellors, health inspectors, ASHA workers and others that helped us to stay safe," Vijayan said in a release.

He also praised the police, fire and safety, and the prison departments, and said the youth, along with Kudumbashree workers, students and others have shown the way to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. "We have a long way to go in this fight against COVID-19. We will fight our way from this virus scare with everyone's support. I salute each one of you," the Kerala chief minister said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, police and fire personnel and locals clapped in support of the health workers at 5 pm. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to seven, while the total number of cases soared to 360 as fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry's data, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 67, including three foreigners, followed by Kerala at 52, including seven foreign nationals..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Syria confirms first coronavirus case as fears grow it could spread

War-ravaged Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of the coronavirus after weeks of rejecting opposition allegations that the disease had already reached a country with a wrecked health system and thousands of Iranian-backed militias and...

Finance Minister signs MoU with RBNZ to support reducing lower interest rates

The Government is backing the Reserve Banks latest action to support the economy by reducing longer-term interest rates, meaning lower costs for businesses and mortgage holders, and a lower currency to help our exporters.The Minister of Fin...

Exxon notifying contractors, vendors of near-term spending cuts -spokesman

Exxon Mobil Corp is notifying contractors and vendors of planned near-term cuts in capital and operating expenses because of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday.Exxon will announce its reduction plans once t...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. axed CDC expert job in China months before virus outbreak

Several months before the coronavirus pandemic began, the Trump administration eliminated a key American public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China, Reuters has learned. The American disease expert,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020