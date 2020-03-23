Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre asks state govts to strictly enforce lockdown: Official statement

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 11:20 IST
Centre asks state govts to strictly enforce lockdown: Official statement

The Centre has asked state governments to strictly enforce lockdown and take legal action against violators, according to an official statement on Monday. The Centre and state governments on Sunday decided to completely lock down 80 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported till March 31.

In view of the need to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, it was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport. Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23 and continue till midnight on March 31. Some other states have also enforced lockdown.

Delhi's borders will remain sealed during the lockdown, but essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue, and 25 per cent of the DTC buses will run to transport people associated with essential services. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Monday appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," he said in a tweet in Hindi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles announces her pregnancy

Tony-winning actor Ruthie Ann Miles has revealed that she and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, are expecting a baby. The news comes two years after Miles and her four-year-old daughter Abigail were struck by a driver crossing a street in ...

Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus

Saudi Arabias King Salman has announced a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew from Monday in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the latest in a series of restrictions. The curfew -- from 7 pm until 6 am -- will be imposed for 21 d...

Amit Shah pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on the occasion of Martyrs Day Shaheed Diwas and said that their sacrifices will forever inspire the country. Shaheed Sukhdev, Bhagat Singh and Rajgu...

Eligible convicts will be granted special parole or furlough to decongest prisons in view of COVID-19 outbreak: Delhi govt to HC.

Eligible convicts will be granted special parole or furlough to decongest prisons in view of COVID-19 outbreak Delhi govt to HC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020