Two booked for 'concealing' travel history to escape quarantine: Police

  PTI
  • |
  Srinagar
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 15:26 IST
  • |
  Created: 23-03-2020 15:26 IST
Two booked for 'concealing' travel history to escape quarantine: Police

Police has registered an FIR against two persons, hailing from Awantipora area of Kashmir, for concealing their travel history to avoid mandatory quarantine for those coming from coronavirus-hit countries.  "Upon the information received from the magistrate that two persons of Awantipora area have concealed their travel history in order to evade necessary quarantine process, a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against them at police station Awantipora,"  a police spokesman said on Monday.   He said the booked persons are students and have recently returned to village Charsoo and village Goripora of Awantipora with a travel history of visiting Pakistan and Bangladesh

"They have been sent to EDI Pampore to undergo necessary quarantine and further action under the said FIR shall be initiated after their quarantine period is over," the spokesman said

Police has appealed the general public to cooperate with adminstration and cops in this unprecedented situation and disclose their travel history proactively.

