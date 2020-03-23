Left Menu
CM Rawat orders strict enforcement of lockdown in U'khand

  • Dehradun
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:41 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:41 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday asked officials to strictly enforce the statewide lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus and appealed to people to cooperate. Heavy barricading was done on the streets at a number of points in the city, besides deployment of police personnel to implement the lockdown, which came into force at 9.00 pm on Sunday.

All shops were closed except the ones dealing in essentials like foodgrains, medicines, fruits and vegetables. Banks and ATMs remained open. There were fewer people and vehicles on the road. "The lockdown till March 31 is meant to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Your health is our priority. Essential services will remain available during the period. Please co-operate and stay at your homes," Rawat said in an appeal to people and asked authorities to strictly enforce the lockdown.

COVID-19 is a new challenge and the state government is fully ready to deal with it, he said. "Essential services like electricity, water, health, sanitation are available as earlier. There is no shortage in supply of foodgrains, oils, fruits, vegetables, petrol and diesel. Their uninterrupted supply will be ensured in the future too, " the chief minister said.  Seeking their full support, he asked people to stay indoors, not to pay heed to rumours and believe only in authoritative information and updates on the coronavirus situation.    Inter-state bus services and other means of public transport, including autorickshaws and taxis, plying within the state are suspended till March 31 except for going to hospitals and airports or coming from there.

Inter-state borders in Uttarakhand have been sealed for the period but vehicles carrying essential articles are being allowed into the state. Establishments providing essential services like the ones tasked with law and order and magisterial duties, police, medical and health, urban-local bodies, fire services, banks and ATMs, electricity, water and municipal services, telecom and internet are also out of the purview of the lockdown.

Any congregation of more than five people is prohibited in public places during the period. District magistrates have been authorised to take a call on whether or not a service establishment is essential.

Entry of both domestic and foreign tourists is already banned in the state till further orders.              Schools, colleges, multiplexes and malls are also closed in the state till March 31 as per earlier government orders..

