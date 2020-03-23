Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: NGT suspends all hearings till March 31

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday suspended hearing in all matters till March 31 in a bid to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:43 IST
COVID-19: NGT suspends all hearings till March 31
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday suspended hearing in all matters till March 31 in a bid to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. In a circular issued on Monday, the tribunal said that in the wake of the recent outbreak of coronavirus and flu, all matters till March 31 of NGT and zonal benches stand adjourned.

The matters listed for hearing on March 23 to 25 will be heard on July 13 and the matters listed for hearing on March 26 and 27, will be heard on July 14, the NGT circular said. The matters listed for hearing on March 30 and 31 will be taken up on July 15, it added.

Meanwhile, the functioning of Delhi High Court and all district courts in the national capital were also suspended in view of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. This comes after at least 415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Army asks more personnel to work from home

The Army on Monday said it has asked more personnel to work from home as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirusHowever, personnel engaged in essential services will continue to come to office, a ...

Glenmark sells vaginal wash brand VWash to HUL

Leading FMCG player Hindustan Unilever on Monday announced the acquisition of female intimate hygiene wash brand VWash from homegrown pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum. The deal would include an upfront cash payme...

Thai coronavirus lockdown leaves migrant workers exposed

A partial lockdown in Thailand to limit the spread of coronavirus exempts construction, exposing thousands of migrant workers to the deadly disease, human rights groups warned on Monday.Thailand has more than 700 coronavirus cases, a health...

WRAPUP 6-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games delay looms as Canada, Australia quit

Major sporting nations Australia and Canada quit the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday as organizers faced global pressure to postpone the Games due to the coronavirus crisis for the first time in their 124-year modern history. Putting back the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020