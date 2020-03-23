COVID-19: NGT suspends all hearings till March 31

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday suspended hearing in all matters till March 31 in a bid to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. In a circular issued on Monday, the tribunal said that in the wake of the recent outbreak of coronavirus and flu, all matters till March 31 of NGT and zonal benches stand adjourned.

The matters listed for hearing on March 23 to 25 will be heard on July 13 and the matters listed for hearing on March 26 and 27, will be heard on July 14, the NGT circular said. The matters listed for hearing on March 30 and 31 will be taken up on July 15, it added.

Meanwhile, the functioning of Delhi High Court and all district courts in the national capital were also suspended in view of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. This comes after at least 415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. (ANI)

