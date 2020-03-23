Pune: IT firm evacuates two buildings after employee tests +ve

After a woman employee of a leading IT firm here in Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus, the company said it has evacuated two buildings here and asked the employee's colleagues who came in contact with her to quarantine themselves and closely monitor their health. The woman is among the four people who tested positive for the deadly virus in Pune on Sunday.

The company, operating at the Hinjawadi IT Park here, evacuated two buildings where the coronavirus infected employee worked, and said these premises will remain closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation. "We can confirm that an employee in Pune has tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee is under medical supervision and we have asked colleagues who were in contact with the employee to self-quarantine themselves and closely monitor their health," the firm said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure, we are also sanitising the entire campus and have sent a detailed communication to the employees working from that campus," it said. The company said it has taken and will continue to take necessary precautions to keep its employees and communities safe.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the IT firm employee who tested positive for the coronavirus is a close relative of a 41-year-old woman who was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19. So far, there are 16 COVID-19 patients in Pune city, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.