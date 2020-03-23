Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune: IT firm evacuates two buildings after employee tests +ve

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:54 IST
Pune: IT firm evacuates two buildings after employee tests +ve

After a woman employee of a leading IT firm here in Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus, the company said it has evacuated two buildings here and asked the employee's colleagues who came in contact with her to quarantine themselves and closely monitor their health. The woman is among the four people who tested positive for the deadly virus in Pune on Sunday.

The company, operating at the Hinjawadi IT Park here, evacuated two buildings where the coronavirus infected employee worked, and said these premises will remain closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation. "We can confirm that an employee in Pune has tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee is under medical supervision and we have asked colleagues who were in contact with the employee to self-quarantine themselves and closely monitor their health," the firm said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure, we are also sanitising the entire campus and have sent a detailed communication to the employees working from that campus," it said. The company said it has taken and will continue to take necessary precautions to keep its employees and communities safe.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the IT firm employee who tested positive for the coronavirus is a close relative of a 41-year-old woman who was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19. So far, there are 16 COVID-19 patients in Pune city, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Maha, Punjab impose curfew; most of India under lock down as coronavirus cases climb to 415

The governments in Maharashtra and Punjab imposed state-wide curfew on Monday, as most of India huddled in a lock down and airlines prepared to stop operations in desperate measures to curtail the spread of fast-spreading COVID-19. India re...

2 booked for concealing travel history to escape quarantine in J-K's Awantipora

The Kashmir Police has registered a case against two natives of Awantipora, who had come from Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively, for concealing travel history to escape quarantine process. Upon the information received from the magistrat...

Coronavirus outbreak: Sebi postpones internship programme at its legal dept

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday postponed commencement of an internship programme at its legal department in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the regulator extended the deadline by more than a month for applications for 147 s...

China ready to share its experience to control coronavirus spread with India, provide assistance

China on Monday applauded the aid sent by India during the height of Beijings battle against the deadly coronavirus and said it would like to share its experience in handling the COVID-19 with New Delhi and provide necessary assistance in p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020