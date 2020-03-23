Left Menu
Stoppage of vehicles on national highways would create more problems: Venkatesh to Gadkari

The Chairman of Parliamentary standing committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, TG Venkatesh, wrote a letter to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Monday about problems relating to the lockdown of National Highways in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chairman of Parliamentary standing committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, TG Venkatesh, wrote a letter to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Monday about problems relating to the lockdown of National Highways in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In the letter, he said that the stoppage of vehicles on national highways would create more problems.

He wrote: "All ports are running, ships are coming and going with cargo, some cargo flights are also running. Indian railways are also running goods trains. For all these, the linkage will be national highways, if the link is stopped, all the systems will be jeopardized and the economy will come to a standstill." "Yesterday's blockade of transportation on national highways has created a lot of problems, particularly to all the villages across the national highways," he added

He urged the Union Minister to inform state governments not to stop transportation on national highways. "I request you to advise all state governments to act accordingly as it is important to transport essential goods from one place to another place," read the letter. The Centre on Monday asked state governments to strictly enforce the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus and directed legal action against violators.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday, including seven deaths. A total of 24 patients have been cured and discharged. (ANI)

